Conservative Bulwark columnist Amanda Carpenter doesn't feel sorry for Donald Trump's former chief of staff Mark Meadows and she doesn't want anyone else to either.

In her Tuesday column, Carpenter called him a Trump slave, telling sob stories about his time in the White House. She cited his recent book, which claimed that he was "cornered" into working for Trump by God Himself.

"Here is everything you need to know about Mark Meadows: In 2013, after he failed to oust Speaker John Boehner, he went to the speaker’s office, literally got down on his knees, and begged Boehner for forgiveness," wrote Carpenter. "Boehner let him cry it out but didn’t buy the act because, as Boehner told it, 'I knew he was carrying a backpack full of knives, and sooner or later he’d try to cut me again with them.'"



Now Meadows is fighting the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. He was cooperating until a group of former Trump staffers were subpoenaed. The same day his book came out, Meadows stopped working with the investigation. What has been discovered since then is that Meadows's book doesn't match up with his private communications obtained by the Jan. 6 committee.

WATCH: Bad news for Trump as GOP turns into the 'party of Marjorie Taylor Greene'

Thousands of pages of emails from his personal Gmail account and his non-government phone. It was Meadows who revealed in a Jan. 5 email that the National Guard would be on hand to "protect pro Trump people." The former president is now claiming that there were no National Guard troops because of Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"In addition to knowledge of Trump’s dereliction of duty as a direct observer of Trump’s actions and inactions on Jan. 6, Meadows was also perhaps the second-highest level participant, aside from Trump, in all of the most serious efforts to overturn the election," Carpenter explained.

Then there's the matter of Meadows' trip to Georgia to "observe" an audit of votes. He was part of the call to pressure Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find the votes" necessary to change the 2020 election results in the state. Records show that during the call he was texting others who were also on the phone call.

After declaring that he wouldn't comply with a subpoena, Meadows got a $1 million check from Trump's political action committee.

"You do the math," said Carpenter.

She closed by recalling Trump's praise to him on Jan. 20 after leaving the White House and that it brought tears to his eyes.

"If he’s not, Meadows is going to have to find another protector to cry to," wrote Carpenter.

Read her full column at The Bulwark.