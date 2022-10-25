Mark Meadows still trying to wriggle out of Georgia subpoena in Trump election probe

Mark Meadows is resisting a subpoena to appear before an Atlanta-area special grand jury investigating Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his election loss in Georgia.

The former White House chief of staff has asked a judge in Pickens County, South Carolina, where he now lives, to reject an order by Fulton County, Georgia, prosecutors to compel his testimony next month into Trump's wide-ranging efforts to subvert the 2020 election, including a January 2021 phone call with secretary of state Brad Raffensperger, reported Politico.

Meadows was on the line for that call and also traveled to Georgia weeks earlier to oversee an audit of the state's election results that the House select committee is investigating, and Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis has sought testimony from Trump's former chief staffer and others in his inner circle, such as attorneys John Eastman Boris Epshteyn and Rudy Giuliani.

Willis must obtain approval from judges in other states when seeking testimony from those witnesses who live outside of Georgia, but Meadows has argued that the special grand jury probe doesn't qualify as a criminal investigation and thus prevents her from compelling him to appear.

The prosecutor has put a pause on high-profile moves in her probe as Georgia voters cast their ballots, and the Fulton County Superior Court judge overseeing the case has said he wouldn't issue any findings from Willis until after the Nov. 8 election, and Meadows argued that a scheduling conflict by Willis deputy John Wooten that delayed his Sept. 27 deposition made the subpoena "moot."