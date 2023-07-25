The View's Joy Behar knocks Matt Gaetz for complaining about Barbie: 'It's PG-13 — which sounds like his crowd'

The co-hosts of "The View" began their Tuesday show addressing the right-wing outrage over the Barbie movie that broke records at the box office over the weekend.

After playing a few clips of a Republican brouhaha over the movie, Whoopi Goldberg said she couldn't understand why people are so outraged over a film about a doll.

"I thought y'all would be happy she doesn't have any genitalia, no sex involved," Goldberg continued. "Ken has no genitalia, so he can't be doing — it's a doll movie! The kids know it's colorful and it's Barbie. They haven't lived through what the adults have lived through, so when they're seeing this movie, that's not how they're looking at it. The kids are looking at it as a Barbie movie. You guys, I want you all to tell your daughters why you're not taking them to see the Barbie movie. I want you to explain to them what's wrong with Barbie. It's a doll movie!"

Members of the right have called for a boycott of the movie, accusing it of being “woke“ and “brainwashing” young girls with “Chinese propaganda." Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL)criticized it because he said it "neglects to address any notion of faith or family."

Even former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin said she couldn't understand why the right was getting so worked up.

"Is there not something more important going on in the world to get super passionate about?" she asked. "But to Joy's point, it kind of shows how the right-wing influencers are out of touch with actual Republicans. Every girlfriend of mine, Republican and Democrat, lined up this weekend to see it. There were memes, people were dressing up to go see it. It's fun! Greta Gerwig is brilliant."

But what shocked her the most are the men being triggered by the film.

"I'm so taken back by some of these right-wing men who have all these thoughts on masculinity. Somehow the Barbie movie will make them feel emasculated. No, caring about it is the most emasculating thing I can think about," Griffin explained.

But it was Joy Behar that dropped the hammer. She pointed out that Gaetz walked the pink carpet at the premiere, dressed in a pink suit. Now that the fringe is against it, he's following by denouncing it.

"It's rated PG-13. seems like his crowd," she quipped.

It's a reference to accusations that Gaetz paid for sex with a 17-year-old. The allegations came from a friend, Joel Greenberg, who was accused of embezzling money from his local government. An investigation was started into possible sex trafficking after Greenberg said he and Gaetz took the girl to an island. The Justice Department announced in Feb. 2023 that it would not be charging Gaetz.

See the video below or at the link here.



