'Grotesque' right-wing evangelicals hammered for 'perverted' comparison of Trump and Jesus

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said he's disturbed by the growing comparisons by Republicans between Donald Trump and Jesus Christ.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) compared Trump's prosecution on business fraud charges to Christ's tribulations, and the "Morning Joe" host said that offended his sensibilities as an admittedly lapsed Southern Baptist.

"It's so strange that they have all this Jesus imagery connected to this guy," Scarborough said. "I have seen clips on news networks of people saying that Trump is Jesus and, like, sacrificed like Jesus, all of these bizarre parallels for a guy who, you know, is just the antithesis of everything Jesus said somebody should be. It's really -- go to the Old Testament and see what Jeremiah says about idols. It is, by the biblical definition, it is idolatry and it's something I'll never get."



"Here you have MTG and so many others trying to draw parallels between Jesus Christ, whose crucifixion we remember tomorrow and whose resurrection Christians across the world celebrate on Sunday, to a guy who got indicted for payoffs to a porn star and a Playboy bunny," he continued. "The religious imagery, it gets more grotesque by the moment, and when guns and AR-15s are thrown into this toxic mix of Christian nationalism that has nothing to do with the gospels of Jesus Christ, and yet there's this new Christian nationalism cult created that has all of the political issues and none, absolutely none, of the words of Jesus Christ, whether you are talking about the beatitudes or the Sermon on the Mount, the red letters in the gospels yet so many millions of Americans are all in on this politicized gospel and they are turning Donald Trump into an idol that not only Jesus warned about, but Old Testament prophets warned about."

"I'm a lapsed Southern Baptist," Scarborough added, "and even I know this is the case. What's up with the preachers watching the congregates distort and pervert the gospel of Jesus Christ for political purposes?"



