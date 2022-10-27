We're not 'monkey see monkey do': Whoopi bashes 'ignorant' Lindsey Graham for assuming Black candidates make GOP not racist

The co-hosts of "The View" were furious with Sen. Lindsey Graham after he claimed that the Republican Party isn't racist because they have a candidate like Herschel Walker.

"They're beating our guys up, but what is it about this guy?" said Graham. "He changes the entire narrative of the left. We're a party of racists. The Republican Party is racist. What happens when the Republican Party elects and nominates Herschel Walker, an African American, Black Heisman Trophy winner, right? Olympian. It destroys the whole narrative."

Whoopi Goldberg was furious at the comment for being racist, akin to saying, "I can't be racist, some of my best friends are Black."

"Here's the thing you need to know, Lindsey," Goldberg began. "Just because we see a Black person does not mean we do 'monkey see, monkey do. And I'm sure that you don't know how insulting that is, but let us just say to you, don't ever say that again because you look ignorant as hell. Don't do that. I mean, you know, it doesn't work that way. It may work that way for you because we know what you are doing, okay? We know what you are up to, but we don't just go get people because they look the right way. We actually have to find the people that can actually do the damn job. That's what we want."

Co-host Sunny Hostin agreed, noting that from the beginning of the race, it became clear that Republicans thought all they needed was another Black person to beat Rev. Raphael Warnock, who won the special election in Jan. 2021.

"I think that's the sad thing about this: I think the sad thing about this is, you know, Herschel Walker is woefully underqualified for this job and the only reason he was chosen and also supported by Trump is that Raphael Warnock, the senator in Georgia is Black and they wanted someone who was Black to confront him, to oppose him."

"Because we can't tell each other apart," said Goldberg.

"Exactly! And -- I think it's sad that the GOP is using Herschel Walker in that way and he's letting himself be used because I really do think he's being used and I think he probably has --" Hostin continued.

"I think willingly," said Goldberg.

Another woman came forward this week to reveal that Walker too pressured her into an abortion, even driving her to the clinic. Walker maintains that he's "pro-life," but is being charged as a hypocrite for purporting to be a conservative, man of God while doing something very different in his personal life.

Sara Haines said that as a "flawed character" he could very easily pivot to finding Jesus and saying he's a different person.

"He's literally a flawed character and the thing that blows my mind is all you would have to say if you were Herschel Walker is, 'This happened and this was the best decision for us at the time. I am a changed man. I've gone to church. I have been saved by the Lord. People would be, like, 'Oh my gosh! You're amazing.'"

And he didn't just lie about this, Haines said, he lies about everything, even things that are completely provable facts, like being a sheriff or law enforcement officer, graduating at the top of his class in college, running companies and more.

Even Alyssa Farah Griffin, a long-time Republican, said that they often criticize Democrats for "playing identity politics," when this is the perfect example of exactly that.

"He was not the most qualified candidate by any means to run and what frustrates me is we have multiple accusers," Griffin continued. "I think 10 or 15 could come forward and it wouldn't change the fact that Republicans have decided he's wearing the jersey so, we're standing by him. It's disappointing to me that that's what politics has gone to, is win at all costs regardless of the qualifications."

Watch video below or at this link.



