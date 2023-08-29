There were a number of occasions in which Donald Trump's lawyers clashed with U.S. District Court Judge Tanya S. Chutkan during the Monday hearing about the trial date. Last night, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow did a dramatic reading of some of the court disagreements.

In one case, Trump lawyer John Lauro was scolded by the judge for refusing to tell her some other options for court dates prior to 2026. Over and over she asked for other dates, but Lauro refused to give any. So, she set the date for March 4, 2024.

The judge went on to say that she would not take his politics into account, just as she wouldn't take the games of an athlete into account when scheduling trial dates.

"Setting a trial date does not depend and should not depend on the defendant's personal and professional obligations. Mr Trump, like any defendant, will have to make the trial date work regardless of his schedule," Chutkan said at Monday's hearing.

Chutkan also revealed in court that she has been in contact with the judge in New York about scheduling trials. It isn't unusual, but it's the first time Americans found out about it.

The schedule has already been posted online and the first motions in the case are due by Oct. 9.

Watch Rachel Maddow's reading in the video below or at the link here: