Giuliani’s emails with Fox News demanded in $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit by voting company: report

Bloomberg News reported Thursday that in the lawsuit between Dominion Voting Systems and Rudy Giuliani, lawyers are seeking emails between the defendant and Fox News.
Dominion is suing Fox News, Rudy Giuliani, Mike Lindell and MyPillow and Sidney Powell after those individuals spread lies that the company's equipment stole the election as part of a plot involving a long-dead leader of Venezuela. Those involved are alleged to have done lasting damage to the company's name with unfounded conspiracy theories prompting the $1.6 billion litigation.
"The former New York mayor and Donald Trump's personal lawyer was asked to hand over all documents stemming from his appearances on Fox starting in 2016 as well as all communications with the network related to the 2020 presidential election and Dominion, according to a June 28 filing in state court in Delaware," said the report.
The subpoena outlines any communications about the voting machines company while he was spreading the comments across Fox News and Fox Business in wake of the 2020 election.
All documents whether true or false, "whether formal or informal, compensated or uncompensated" are being sought, according to the subpoena.
Giuliani is working to dismiss the lawsuit he's facing as well as investigations from the Justice Department involving foreign work he did in Ukraine and Turkey.