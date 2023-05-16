'It’s hard to fight a tape': The View doesn't think Rudy Giuliani can wiggle out of latest lawsuit

The co-hosts of "The View" brought up the recently filed lawsuit from a former employee of Rudy Giuliani's that alleges sexual harassment.

Former staffer Noelle Dunphy claims that she recorded many interactions between herself and Giuliani. Speaking to MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell Monday evening, her attorney, Justin Kelton, said that several witnesses could corroborate her allegations.

Among the claims are some explicit sexual encounters and demands from Giuliani. It happened at the same time that she was to monitor his emails. That requirement led co-host Joy Behar to laugh over the irony after a campaign that focused so much on Hillary Clinton's emails.

"She has 23,000 of his emails that he gave her his password," said Behar. "Really not that smart, Rudy! He let her follow him around and videotape everything that he was saying. She has the receipts!"

IN OTHER NEWS: Jim Jordan smacked down by Dem for quoting 'discredited Durham report' at weaponization hearing

Former federal prosecutor Sunny Hostin noted that the complaint was 70 pages and includes graphic details.

"When you read about the sexual acts he was doing, you won't believe how stupid he is," said Behar.

"It's so horrible," Hostin agreed. "Just think about it. He offered to pay her a million dollars per year for consulting work but told her he had to defer paying her until he settled his divorce from his third wife, Judith, and it was an opportunity too good to pass up. Sometimes when they sound too good ..."

Some of the alleged requirements were that his sexual needs be met, and she was told to wear short American flag shorts, co-host Sara Haines read. "Now that's a red flag."

"That's a red, white, and blue flag!" noted former Donald Trump aide Alyssa Farah Griffin. "This makes me sad because there was a time when Rudy Giuliani was America's mayor. On the Republican side, he tried to reunite the country after 9/11. He raised $216 million with the Twin Tower Fund. He was someone that, at one point, he was esteemed, but things have dipped in the last few decades. By the way, this stuff never happens in a vacuum. If he was doing it now, he was probably doing it then. Where's his family? Why aren't his kids, like, hey, father?"

Hostin read the legal disclaimer that Giuliani denies the accusations and plans to fight the complaint.

But it was Whoopi Goldberg that closed the segment, noting that it's often difficult when things have been recorded on tape or in writing.

"Well, ya know, it's very hard to fight a tape," Goldberg explained. "It's very hard to fight a tape. But I see people trying all the time so, it'll be interesting television!"

See the full segment below or at the link here.



