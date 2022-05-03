The recent announcement that the Supreme Court was poised to overturn abortion rights in the US came after most late-night comedy shows taped their episodes. Such was the case with Seth Meyers, who dedicated his "Closer Look" segment to the latest in what he declared "the party of weirdos."

"As we have established, one of the things Trump did for the modern GOP is he weird-a-fied it," explained Meyers. "He unleashed his army of mafia bobble-head goons and freaks and now the Republican Party is an institution just filled with weirdos obsessed with things like cocaine-fueled orgies, Disney erotica, and testicle tanning."

An example of the weirdos is Rudy Giuliani, who has been offering to deliver videotaped messages for cash. He did his own little commercial about it on the golf course, wearing a pair of significantly oversized shorts, or remarkably snort pants, it's unclear. Meyers found the constantly swinging club to be remarkably similar to a metronome atop a piano, or a Jeff Dunham puppet. He went on to ask if the video was part of an upcoming film, Weekend at Rudy's."

He then moved on to address Trump's Ohio rally in which the former president, once again, was obsessed with his plumbing problems. For years, Trump has been concerned about his inability to flush his toilet after using it. In Ohio, he also said that he has been having trouble washing his hands because the water doesn't come out. It's unclear if he's talking about an automatic faucet in public restrooms, but it's an issue that he's so disturbed by that an emo song was written about it.

Oddly enough, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman reported in Feb. that her upcoming book will expose Trump flushing documents down the toilet, which might explain his ongoing plumbing problems.

Meyers went on to mock the fact that Trump is refusing to say the word "toilet" like somehow it will stump the "fake news" from being able to figure out what he's talking about.

"Like our minds are blown when he calls it 'the third element' like it's a canceled sci-fi series," he joked.

Meanwhile, Republicans are clamoring for the toilet king's endorsement, like JD Vance in Ohio, where Trump appeared last week. yet, when Trump appeared in Nebraska just six days later, he completely forgot who he endorsed for Senate. First, he called Vance "JP," then it became JD Mandel. Josh Mandel is Vance's opponent.

"it's pretty remarkable that 'We've endorsed Dr. Oz' isn't even the craziest sentence in that clip," joked Meyers. "This guy can't even be bothered to remember the names of the people he's endorsing. He went from JP to JD Mandel. If he kept talking he would have endorsed JK Rowling!"

