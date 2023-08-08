Revealed: Ex-Trump lawyer who now represents Bernie Kerik describes Jack Smith's witness grilling
A former lawyer for Donald Trump offered a peek into the grand jury investigation being overseen by special counsel Jack Smith.

Former New York City police commissioner Bernie Kerik answered multiple questions about the Save America PAC's fundraising between Election Day 2020 and Jan. 6, 2021, according to his lawyer Tim Parlatore, who was present for the closed-door interview, reported Politico.

“It’s a laser focus from Election Day to Jan. 6,” Parlatore said.

Parlatore's comments appear to confirm speculation that Smith was investigating whether Trump or his PAC violated federal law by raising money by making claims of voter fraud they knew to be false, as the House select committee found during its probe.

Smith's team didn't ask Kerik any questions about former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows or former Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis, according to Parlatore, but prosecutors did ask a few questions about longtime Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn, who is believed to be listed as an unindicted co-conspirator in the Jan. 6 case, and multiple questions about deputy 2020 campaign manager Justin Clark.

Clark and Rudy Giuliani reportedly clashed over Trump's challenge of election results in Georgia, and Parlatore said Kerik described a contentious call between the two men during his interview with the special counsel's team.

