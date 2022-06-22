Trump’s allies should be 'ashamed' for fear over appearing before J6 committee when Lady Ruby did it: ex-prosecutor

Former President Donald Trump spent much of this week complaining that he's not getting any time to defend himself in public hearings for the House Select Committee. Trump allies have been offered an opportunity to appear before the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attacks on Congress and attempt to overthrow the election. They've just been unwilling to do so.
Speaking to MSNBC on Wednesday, ahead of the fifth public hearing, former federal prosecutor and law professor Joyce White Vance nailed those Trump staffers refusing to speak to Congress cowards.
"Any of these people who aren't willing to show the same kind of courage that these two women, Ms. [Shaye] Moss and Ms. [Ruby] Freeman showed, they ought to be ashamed," she said.
Feeman and Moss sobbed as they conveyed the fear that they faced as supporters of Donald Trump's pounded on their doors, tried to trick them into confessing to a crime they didn't commit, and targeted their homes. Moss described her grandmother screaming over the phone that people were trying to force their way into her home to perform a citizen's arrest because they were certain Moss and Freeman were there.
As Freeman testified, "There is nowhere I feel safe. Nowhere. Do you know how it feels to have the president of the United States to target you? The president of the United States is supposed to represent every American. Not to target one. He targeted me. A proud American citizen who stood up to help Fulton County run an election in the middle of a pandemic."
Before the close of the hearing on Tuesday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) specifically called out former White House counsel Pat Cipollone, who has been unwilling to cooperate with the committee. He's being compared to John Dean, the former White House counselor for President Richard Nixon who was willing to speak out about illegal behavior he witnessed.
Adviser Peter Navarro, former aide Steve Bannon, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Reps. Scott Perry (R-PA). Jim Jordan (R-OH), and other GOP lawmakers have all refused to cooperate with the committee or answer questions.
Navarro and Bannon have been held in contempt of Congress and the grand juries have agreed to indict them. Meadows has been a bit of a question mark for the Justice Department as the chief of staff generally enjoys a level of executive privilege with the president. What is in question, however, is if that privilege was waived when Meadows turned over all of his emails, text messages and other information.
