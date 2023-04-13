Trump has 'gotten so boring' people just want him to go away: former associate
Donald Trump (Photo by Jim Watson for AFP)

Reacting to an NBC live remote outside a Manhattan courthouse where no one -- not even the local TV stations-- were awaiting the arrival of Donald Trump today, former Trump business associate Donnie Deutsch suggested the former president's legal problems have become tedious and people are quickly losing interest in him.

Appearing on "Morning Joe," Deutch was asked about the lack of interest in Trump on Thursday morning after the media and onlooker crush that greeted his indictment last week which led him to reply, "I'm bored."

"It's gotten so boring," Deutsch admitted. "We indicted a U.S. president for the first time in our history just ten days ago, or whatever the day was, and you hear this new charge you just start to blank over it."

"It's just -- he's gotten to be, as the indictments, and they'll continue to add up we'll see obstruction of justice, we'll probably see Georgia, I'm hearing this from more and more people, they want -- not the 20%, not his base, not what we see in the polls there but the overall general populace --has had enough. This latest chapter seems to be 'enough already, I can't look at this guy anymore, I don't want to see this guy anymore.'"

RELATED: CNN's Don Lemon finds a key flaw in Frank Luntz's plan to take down Trump

"There is a saturation point; you thought we would have hit it years ago. but something feels a little different this time," he added.

Watch the video below or at this link.

MSNBC 04 13 2023 07 17 26 youtu.be

SmartNews Video