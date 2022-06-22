sunny hostin
Photo: Screen capture

The co-hosts of "The View" began their Wednesday show by discussing the shocking testimony revealed by witnesses in the fourth public hearing of the House Select Committee on Tuesday.

The hosts first couldn't quite understand how Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, a Republican, spoke so eloquently about his duty to the Constitution and to his state, and the horrors he and his family have faced from Trump supporters, but he'd still be willing to support the ex-president again.

When asked about it by the press, Bowers said, “If he is the nominee, if he was up against Biden, I’d vote for him again. Simply because what he did the first time, before COVID, was so good for the county."

The guest Republican commentator said that one of the things that Democrats risk is angering Trump's base so much that they lash out against Democrats and try to bring them down. Those supporters are already at work to bring down anyone who doesn't support Trump, as Rep. Bowers testified on Tuesday.

IN OTHER NEWS: Steve Bannon promises he will have 'starring role' in Jan. 6 hearings

"This is not a partisan issue when it comes to Trump now," co-host Joy Behar said. "This is an American issue. This is about preserving the republic. Holding Trump accountable for — conviction for inciting insurrection or being an accessory. Trump would be disqualified from federal office per the 14th Amendment. He needs to be indicted, whether he bounces back or not. That has to be done. Otherwise, we have no laws in this country. We have chaos, and you can't go on like that. You have to do something. I know that you think it's not a good idea because he'll bounce back, and you're right in a certain way because this guy Bower, as much as I have respect for him, had said he would vote for Trump again."

Sara Haines read his statement, noting that Bowers testified that they were "asking me to do something against my own oath," but was willing to support those who disregarded their oaths."

"He said he would vote for Trump again because of what he did before COVID, for the country," Sunny Hostin quoted. "So, great. That was extremely disheartening for me. I think what I heard yesterday was the best case forward against the former president. I heard evidence of criminality. And I thought, my God, this committee is doing the work and laying the groundwork for Merrick Garland's Justice Department. I heard federal crimes."

She named obstruction of an official proceeding, criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States and then "common law fraud."

READ MORE: Rusty Bowers would vote for Trump in 2024 — even after his supporters terrorized his family

"Now just keep in mind these folks who do this work, they're doing it as a favor to the country," said Whoopi Goldberg of the election workers. "They only want to make sure that the elections are done right, and they're fair, and they are not messed with. They did this as a favor to the country, and this is what the former president of the United States did. This is the president saying these things about these women. I -- I -- I don't even know how to react to it. It really kind of stunned me because you don't want to go to -- well, is it because they're black women."

But she noted that the GOP leaders who testified proved that the places where Trump lost were being watched by their own people.

"Because these are all Republican strongholds. The Republicans were watching this election. These are Republicans who were watching the election. So, basically, you're saying, all the people who are in your party are liars and cheats, and that's what you are putting out for the rest of the country. How does this work? How do we -- how do we balance this out?" asked Goldberg.

See the discussion below:


The View SmartNews