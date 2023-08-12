Trump's latest rant about Georgia election tampering immediately shot down by legal expert

During an appearance on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show," a Georgia law professor was asked about a rant Donald Trump had just posted on his Truth Social account about his rumored indictment expected in Fulton County this coming week.



Georgia State University Professor Anthony Michael Kreis quickly demolished the former president's defense of his infamous phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.



Writing on Truth Social, Trump first launched an attack on Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis before complaining her investigation is "all based on a PERFECT PHONE CALL, AS PRESIDENT, CHALLENGING ELECTION FRAUD - MY DUTY & RIGHT!"



With host Phang calling Trump's comments "blubbering", she asked her guest if the former president had a case that could be made in court.

"Is there a right, legally, for Donald Trump to do what he did, or as alleged to have done in this particular instance?" the host pressed.



"Absolutely not," he shot back. "What happened here in Georgia in 2020 was clearly, I think, a criminal [act] and certainly was not lawful."



"What happened in Georgia is we had a good, transparent, fair, honest election -- the votes were counted not just one time, but, you know, three times at that," he elaborated. "And there is an additional matching process to ensure that the ballots were not fraudulent; Georgia went through every single possible mechanism and triggered every possible mechanism that was lawfully available to ensure that the votes were accurately counted and that the winner of the election, the true winner of the election Joe Biden was certified."



"By the time Donald Trump started to meddle in Georgia, particularly when he called Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and asked for 11,000 votes and change -- there was no lawful way to change that," he elaborated.



"The demand he made of the secretary of state was patently unlawful and I think that is really going to be the key piece of evidence that lands Donald Trump significant trouble here in Fulton County," he added.



Watch below or at the link.