Emails and texts link Coffee County Republicans 'right into the Oval Office': Ex-impeachment lawyer

Former impeachment lawyer Norm Eisen explained that the evidence in the 2020 election case connects activities all the way to the former president.

CNN broke the news Saturday that prosecutors have access to the text messages and emails exchanged among Donald Trump's campaign legal team about the efforts to overthrow the 2020 election.

According to Eisen, "The CNN story is very important because it connects the dots. We now have evidence that goes from Coffee County, to Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani, and as CNN reports, right into the Oval Office because this was discussed on Dec. 18th in one of the very notorious meetings in the Oval Office, whether it's possible to get access to these Georgia voting systems and others around the country. It matters, of course, because it is one of the most serious crimes that we have in the 21st century is unauthorized access, hacking of computer systems."

He explained that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has a three-legged indictment available to her: "The first is the famous fake electoral certificates. The second is pressure on Georgia election officials, that's the famous call, 'just find 11,780 votes,' to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. And the third is the alleged intrusion on these computer systems in Coffee County, Georgia."

Eisen went on to say that the new reporting revealed, "just how long, how strong that third leg of the stool is."

Trump has already responded to the news by alleging that election fraud happened at the hands of Atlanta voters. He claimed there was proof if the grand jury wanted it.

There are 40 racketeering laws on the books in Georgia, Eisen explained, and Willis will have access to using those to link actions in Coffee County to the state case.

"She's done it numerous times on high-profile cases in the past, and that's exactly what RICO does. It pulls together those three conspiracies we were talking about, including this hacking conspiracy, into one large case that you can present to a jury where you say, 'Hey, what was the point of those fake electoral certificates? What was the point of pressing Georgia officials to do the wrong thing? What was the point of the computer hacking? The same point, all of these people were working together in one, as we put it, enterprise in order for Donald Trump to allegedly hang on to his office when we know he had lost the election. You can't do that in American law."

The grand jury meets again on Monday, and it is possible indictments will be handed down then or come on Tuesday.

