Michael Cohen buries Trump's 'clown show' attorneys after indictment

During an appearance on ABC's "Good Morning America," former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen cast doubt on the abilities of the two attorneys who will be deeply involved in defending the former president in a Manhattan courtroom after he was indicted on Thursday.

Focusing on attorneys Robert Costello and Joe Tacopina, Cohen, who already served time for lying to investigators about paying hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election at Trump's behest, claimed Trump's newest legal team is nothing less than a "clown show."

“You really do need lawyers that are competent. This clown show of counsel makes absolutely no sense to me. He doesn’t know the facts. How could you sit there and try to represent your client when you really have no idea what you’re talking about?" Cohen explained.

"It’s really just bravado, and it’s bravado to a party of one. And the party of one, of course, is always Donald Trump. It’s all about inflating his ego. You’re past the point of wanting to inflate your ego," he continued before bluntly adding, "Now, this is about a criminal indictment."

RELATED: Former Trump employees secretly cheering 'wonderful news' of his indictment: Maggie Haberman

Asked how he thinks Trump is taking the news, he predicted the former president is likely furious.

"He’s seething right now. He is beyond angry for many different reasons," he stated before elaborating, "The fact that he’s being held accountable–something that he has no desire to ever be. He’s never been held accountable. This is a man who held up the Bible, and said he’s never apologized to God because he’s never done anything wrong. He doesn’t understand accountability. And right now, Alvin Bragg has finally put that into his lap"

Watch the video below or at this link.





