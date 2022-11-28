Morning Joe hammers GOP silence on Trump's dinner with Kanye West and neo-Nazi
MSNBC

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough hammered the Republican Party for its failure to condemn Donald Trump for palling around with a neo-Nazi provocateur.

The former president dined with anti-Semitic rapper Kanye West and white nationalist podcaster Nick Fuentes at his Mar-a-Lago resort, but the "Morning Joe" host said the GOP had not forcefully rebuked Trump.

"To Republicans, he's the leader of the party," Scarborough said. "He had dinner over Thanksgiving weekend with not only a white supremacist, a neo-Nazi who said some of the most vile things about Jews and other Americans, with Kanye, who has said one antisemitic remark after another, and so why do they have to respond to that? Because he's still the leader of their party, and it's very easy for Kevin McCarthy to say he should not be sitting down with white supremacists."

It's not so easy because Republican lawmakers like Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Paul Gosar (R-AZ) have also associated themselves with Fuentes and his group, and McCarthy needs their support to become House majority leader.

"Kevin McCarthy may owe his speakership to people who also hang out with white supremacists, where there are groups of white supremacists and give speeches, so, you know, Trump's actions spoke volumes, but it's a reality," Scarborough said. "It's a truth that unfortunately we have all had to absorb a long time ago, and the Republican silence, well, that speaks volumes, too. It's a cowardice, unfortunately, that we have seen for five, six years, but this actually takes it to yet another level. Trump goes even lower here, and if Republicans are looking around and trying to figure out why they had everything lined up for the biggest red tsunami since 2010, since 1994, a year I know something about. I mean, it was lined up, should have had a massive, like Kevin McCarthy said, they should have picked up 60 seats, is what he said. They were going to pick up 60 seats."

"You don't know why that's not happening?" he added. "Because you just won't look into a camera and say we denounce white supremacy. Donald Trump should never have had dinner with those two people, and he owes us all an apology. Just say that."

Watch the video below or at this link.


