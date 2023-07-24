Former President Donald Trump continued his assault on special counsel Jack Smith and other prosecutors that work for the Department of Justice Monday – and his Truth Social attacks have reached such a degree that former Robert Mueller prosecutor Andrew Weissmann thinks that the Washington, D.C. courts will act if Trump is indicted.

"Let's remember that he is out on bail in not one, but two criminal cases," Weissmann said about Trump. "One in Manhattan. One before Aileen Cannon, as you noted. And it's also important to note that if he's indicted in D.C., D.C. has, as part of its standing order, free press, fair trial rules that limit what a defendant can say that could taint a jury."

Like in other trials, Trump has doled out accusations and encouraged supporters who issue their own attacks and threats. In his posts over Sunday night and into Monday, Trump threatened Smith and the DOJ, calling it "very dangerous" to send him to jail.

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen encouraged those on Trump's "list" to take his threats seriously.

Trump declared he was running for president mere days after the 2022 midterm elections. He now says that any indictment against him is "election interference," proclaiming himself as the victim.

The attacks come after Trump went after Smith's wife, who produced a 2020 documentary on former first lady Michelle Obama.

Smith isn't his only target, either. New York Attorney General Letitia James and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis have also been targets of Trump. James revealed she's dealt with death threats as a result of Trump's attacks.

"And, so, the question is whether the two judges that he's in front of right now take action — and they could, but I suspect they won't, unless the government raises it," Weissmann explained. "In D.C., where I think it is anticipated he will be charged, there are standing rules that apply to every single defendant. And so, this kind of conduct, and these statements, would violate those rules. So, I suspect in that upcoming case, he will be given strong admonitions by the court as to what he can and cannot say."

As for the possible indictment, Weissmann isn't sure when it will drop but he's convinced it will happen.

"I think there's no question, given the announcement of the target letter, that we're going to see charges," he told MSNBC. "The big question is to when. I'm still waiting to hear that defense counsel's gone into the Department of Justice to make their last-ditch effort to forestall what I think is the inevitable. It's fairly typical that they're given that opportunity and that they take it."

See his conversation with MSNBC in the video below or at the link here.



