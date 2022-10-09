WWIII: Trump says Earth will be destroyed if Ukraine does not negotiate with Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump shows passion while delivering a campaign rally speech at the Mohegan Sun Arena. (Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com)

Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail on Saturday with a campaign rally held in Minden, Nevada where he spoke for 88 minutes.

Trump was campaigning for GOP Senate nominee Adam Laxalt, who is challenging Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, along with gubernatorial hopeful Joe Lombardo, who is taking on Gov. Steve Sisolak. Trump is also backing election denier Jim Marchant for secretary of state.

"Biden and his Left-wing handlers are turning America into a police state," Trump warned. We have a weaponized Department of Justice and F.B.I."

Trump also said the world will be destroyed if Ukraine doesn't agree to a deal with Russia.

RELATED: 'I love Putin': First woman in line at Trump rally backs Russia's war in Ukraine

"We must demand the immediate negotiation of a peaceful end to the war in Ukraine, or we will end up in World War III and there will be nothing left of our planet all because stupid people didn't have a clue, they didn't have a clue," Trump said. "They don't understand, they really don't understand."

Dark music played over the end of Trump's speech, as has occurred at his Sept. 3 rally in Pennsylvania, Sept. 17 rally in Ohio, Sept. 23 rally in North Carolina, and Oct. 1 rally in Michigan.

Likewise, much of the rest of Trump's speech was the standard fare he has offered at the four other rallies he has held since the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago.

On Sunday, Trump will be hosting a rally in Arizona.

Watch below or at this link:


SmartNews Video