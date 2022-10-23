Trump tries to boost Texas GOP with rambling 105-minute rally speech

Former President Donald Trump gave a long-winded speech full of red meat, misinformation, and extremist rhetoric at a Texas rally in Robstown.

Trump flew to the rally from West Palm Beach aboard his newly painted Boeing 757 that he calls "Trump Force One." It flew over the crowd before landing.

As the crowd waited for Trump to take the stage, the music included Andrew Loyd Webb's "Memory" from the musical Cats, Elvis Pressley's "Suspicious Minds," and "Real American" which was wrestler Hulk Hogan's entrance music.

"Let's have a little fun," Trump began, without a necktie but with a red MAGA hat.

Trump praised Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt.Gov. Dan Patrick, and Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The Houston Chronicle reported, "Trump said Paxton would have 'figured out that voter fraud in about two minutes' if he was his AG. Paxton's staff spent 20,000 hours looking for 2020 voter fraud last year, and didn't uncover anything beyond isolated incidents."

Trump called former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-TX), who is challenging Abbott, a "flake, called Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) "crazy," and complained about murders, rapists, migrants, far-left lunatics, the media, the "fake Russia hoax, the Pulitzer Prize, Detroit, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and left-wing censorship.

He suggested forcing Politico's Josh Gerstein and Alexander Ward to reveal who leaked Justice Samuel Alito's draft of an opinion overturning Roe vs. Wade and called for the execution of drug dealers, absurdly claiming that each drug dealer kills, on average, 500 people.

Maggie Haberman of The New York Times noted, "Trump is calling for death penalty for drug dealers and attacking the press for how it covers him saying it. Hard to divorce this new open call for death penalty from how angry many of his base voters remain over his signing of a criminal justice reform bill."

Trump repeatedly bashed Mexico.

The Houston Chronicle reported, "Trump says Mexico is the 'No. 1 most unsafe' country in the world. It's unclear where he's getting that statistic. According to the Global World Peace index, Mexico isn't even in the top 20 most dangerous countries."

"They sent me a subpoena the other day, think of it," Trump said as he complained about the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"I ran twice, I won twice," Trump lied yet again. "These crooked people, these crooked people."



Ken Paxton took the stage and suggested Trump replace, "Make America Great Again" with "Make America Texas" as his 2024 slogan.

The former president revealed that he was "very angry" when Ronny Jackson, who was Trump's White House doctor before being elected to Congress in the 2020 election.

Much of the speech was the same stump speech Trump has given since the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, including his Sept. 3 rally in Pennsylvania, Sept. 17 rally in Ohio, Sept. 23 rally in North Carolina, Oct. 1 rally in Michigan, and Oct. 9 rally in Nevada.

Many of the rallies are attended by a group of MAGA devotees who spend their lives traveling from rally to rally.

Trump asked one woman in the crowd how many of his rallies she had attended. She replied she had attended 93 Trump rallies.

"We'll have a celebration when we break one hundred," Trump promised.

And then, as he has done at every rally since Labor Day, dramatic music played as Trump painted a dystopian portrait of a broken country facing World War III that he vowed would be restored.