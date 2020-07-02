Quantcast
Connect with us

Here’s why anti-Trump conservatives could continue to haunt the GOP long after Trump is gone: analysis

Published

13 mins ago

on

The Trump era has produced bedfellows in American politics that just ten years ago would have been unthinkable.

Once-reliable conservative Republican thinkers and strategists like George Conway, Rick Wilson, Charlie Sykes, David Jolly, Max Boot, Bill Kristol, Jennifer Rubin, Steve Schmidt, and Joe Walsh — many of whom spent years railing against Democrats, working on Republican campaigns, or serving in office as elected Republicans — have become fierce critics of President Donald Trump’s administration. Some have gone further, condemning the Republican Party altogether, and have launched campaigns like The Lincoln Project to thwart the GOP in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

Democratic activists have, for the most part, welcomed the alliance. But for some, a nagging question lurks: what happens if Trump is defeated? Does this heterodox coalition hold, or will some or all of these newfound allies return home to the GOP when the party standard-bearer they so despise is gone? Will The Lincoln Project be running ads against President Biden in 2021 and electing a GOP House majority in 2022?

On Thursday, writing for Politico, John Harris examined this question — and argued there is at least some reason to think Trump has scrambled the political landscape in a way that will outlast him.

“Recent weeks … have pushed the ideological dimension closer to the surface,” wrote Harris. “A combination of pandemic-driven fear for the future, rage over racial inequality or backlash to racial unrest and Trump’s scab-picking style of politics has amplified radical voices across the spectrum. In such an environment, there are a host of issues on which traditional liberals and traditional conservatives generally are more in sympathy with each other than they are with the most inflamed precincts of left or right.”

According to Harris, there are a few core political questions which will continue after Trump, on which both mainstream Democrats and Never Trump conservatives are closer to each other than the far left and far right — the morality of “cancel culture,” the degree to which American institutions are broken, the goal of racial progress, and the importance of merit defining economic success. On these issues, he argues, they could continue to find common ground, even with Trump out of the picture. And if the GOP remains controlled by extreme elements that hold sway on these issues, it may be difficult for Never Trump conservatives to come home.

“When we see liberals and conservatives finding common ground in anti-Trump sentiments what we are mainly describing is fellow elites seeing the world similarly,” concluded Harris. “But it isn’t politics as usual when prominent Republicans, like the veteran operatives of the Lincoln Project, marshal support for the Democratic presidential nominee, and once-scorned backers of George W. Bush’s Iraq War like Kristol or David Frum find themselves embraced by the liberal resistance. Something big is happening.”

ADVERTISEMENT

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Here’s why anti-Trump conservatives could continue to haunt the GOP long after Trump is gone: analysis

Published

11 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

The Trump era has produced bedfellows in American politics that just ten years ago would have been unthinkable.

Once-reliable conservative Republican thinkers and strategists like George Conway, Rick Wilson, Charlie Sykes, David Jolly, Max Boot, Bill Kristol, Jennifer Rubin, Steve Schmidt, and Joe Walsh — many of whom spent years railing against Democrats, working on Republican campaigns, or serving in office as elected Republicans — have become fierce critics of President Donald Trump's administration. Some have gone further, condemning the Republican Party altogether, and have launched campaigns like The Lincoln Project to thwart the GOP in 2020.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Longtime Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested: report

Published

13 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime associate of late accused billionaire sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, has reportedly been arrested.

Sources tell NBC New York that Maxwell was arrested by FBI officials on charges related to her relationship with Epstein and is "expected to appear in a federal court later today."

Maxwell has been accused in civil lawsuits of assisting Epstein in trafficking underage girls. In a 2015 defamation lawsuit, former alleged Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre claimed that Maxwell and Epstein groomed her and several other teenage girls to have sex with rich and powerful men.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Racist couple hunts down Black hotel clerk and beat her up over hot water complaints

Published

21 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

A Connecticut hotel clerk says she suffered a concussion after she was attacked twice by a couple of guests shouting racial slurs in a dispute over their room.

Chrystal Caldwell was working at the Mystic Quality Inn on Friday morning when a man from New York called the front desk to complain that his hot water wasn't working, reported the Westerly Sun.

The 59-year-old Caldwell, who's worked as a desk clerk at the hotel for seven years, offered to have the issue repaired or, if the couple preferred, they could move into another room -- and the man instead became angry, called her an "old monkey," and threatened to "kick [her] ass."

Continue Reading
 
 