'Who's been given immunity?' MSNBC analyst says witness list is key in next round of Trump indictments

Donald Trump is bracing for two more rounds of indictments in Washington, D.C., and Georgia, and MSNBC's Claire McCaskill said she's most interested in seeing the witness list in each case.

Two separate grand juries are investigating the former president's efforts to overturn his election loss, and while the contours of the likely charges have been reported -- Fulton County prosecutors are considering racketeering and election fraud charges while the special counsel is weighing deprivation of rights, conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and tampering with a witness.

"I think for both Fani Willis in Georgia and for Jack Smith in terms of a federal indictment, what I'm going to be really interested in is who appears on the witness list for the government," McCaskill told "Morning Joe." "Who has been given immunity? Who has been told, 'We will not prosecute you, but you've got to tell us honestly everything that happened, you can't hind behind the Fifth Amendment.'"

"The question is, everyone working for Donald Trump right now, have you requested and received a rider on your employment contract that you get $1 million a year for legal fees?" McCaskill added. "Because if you add up the amount of money that people who foolishly went to work for this guy are spending on trying to keep themselves out of jail, it's a huge number."

McCaskill wondered whether Trump's former White House Chief of staff would be among the witnesses granted immunity, because his former assistant Cassidy Hutchinson provided some of the most compelling testimony in the Jan. 6 committee hearings.

"Mark Meadows is one that has been mentioned earlier on the program," McCaskill said. "I think that is somebody who was in the room and listened to Donald Trump during the hours when he was doing nothing when police officers were being attacked, people were being shot. He is the one who was in the room when they tried to get the votes out of Georgia fraudulently to deny the people of America a fair and free election, so it is one of those things where I think the witnesses, who has been given immunity, will tell the tale over how much difficulty Donald Trump will have."

