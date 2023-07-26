Former GOP colleague of Mark Meadows: 'He's someone that would give up the president'
Photos: Shutterstock and screen captures

Former Republican Rep. David Jolly (FL) told MSNBC Wednesday that he thinks Trump's Chief of Staff Mark Meadows will flip against Donald Trump.

Meadows has remained largely quiet to the public, as former prosecutors speculate he has turned into a cooperating witness.

"I served with Mark Meadows, and I knew him fairly well even if our ideologies and place in the party was different," Jolly recalled. "He has remained now for the last year, the biggest open question mark for me. Because, I hate for this to sound like a personal judgment, but I think he is somebody that would give up the president. I think he's somebody that would sing. For reasons of protecting his own culpability and liability.

"We know that he knew a lot. We also know by text messages that he knew that the big lie was actually a big lie. Is he willing to put himself in personal jeopardy to protect Donald Trump when Donald Trump is probably willing to kick him to the curb? I don't know. But when Jack Smith finally reveals everything he has, I think Mark Meadows will be a central figure in whatever charges are brought to him."

Former Republican Party chairman Michael Steele agreed, saying that he finds it an "interesting squeeze for Jack Smith."

Host Nicolle Wallace explained that, as someone that was that close to Meadows, former White House staffer and Jan. 6 committee witness Cassidy Hutchinson likely knows everything that Meadows knows.

Steele concurred with Wallace, saying that Meadows doesn't know what prosecutors got from Hutchinson.

"He does not know all of what they know," said Steele. "To David's point, he has to sit there and go, how much am I really going to give up for this man? Because, I will not give him anything in return other than my freedom, and that only comes if I cooperate with them, not relying on Donald Trump to have my back. Donald Trump does not view Mark Meadows the way he viewed his CFO [Allen] Weisselberg. Who was like, okay, I will go to jail for you. Mark Meadows is not going to jail for anybody."

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), who sat on the House Select Committee investigating the attempt to overthrow the 2020 election and the Jan. 6 attack on Congress, said Tuesday that Meadows is the one who "knows everything."

Allies of Trump's have already started referring to Meadows via text message using a rat emoji.

See the conversation in the video below or at the link here.

Former GOP colleague of Mark Meadows: 'I think he's someone that would give up the president'youtu.be

Trump NewsSmartNewsTrump Indictment