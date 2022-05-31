A discussion about the AR-15 on "The View" resulted in all of the co-hosts agreeing that automatic rifles and other weapons of war must be banned in the United States.

The conversation was part of the ongoing debate over how to stop mass shootings in the United States, or at the very least, limit the death rate. There are only nine states with so-called "red flag" laws, which allow law enforcement to remove weapons from those exhibiting unsafe behaviors. Limiting the death rate, meanwhile, would mean stopping high-power, rapid-fire weapons, which the National Rifle Association has claimed Americans need.

The co-hosts of "The View" recalled the report from the weekend that police in Uvalde, Texas were reluctant to go into the classroom until additional equipment arrived, even as children were being shot and killed, while others were calling police begging for help.

"The cops are scared of the AR-15, I believe," said Joy Behar. "It's like, they got to go in there but they know the guy is going to like mow them down, they're scared."

Republican strategist and Lincoln Project host Tara Setmayer said that she thinks the fact that police refused to act makes this shooting different from those in the past.

"This broadens the discussion in a way that we haven't seen in the past because they failed on multiple levels," she explained. "I come from a law enforcement family. Sunny [Hostin] and I have epic battles on CNN about law enforcement. I have to say that this time seeing the way -- the absolute abject failure of the local police department not to go in is incredibly disappointing that the chief should resign. It dishonors the memory of those children. They were cowards and didn't do the right thing."

Behar also noted that it dispels the myth that with enough "good guys with guns," a bad guy with a gun could be stopped. The Buffalo shooting and the one in the elementary school had so-called "good guys with guns," who failed to stop the mass shooter. In the case of Uvalde, there were multiple police standing outside the classroom as children died.

Hostin pointed to a recent ad by the firearm company Daniel Defense, which showed a toddler with an automatic rifle marketed to a child for defense in school.

"I believe they call that grooming," said Behar of the ad. She went on to say that over the weekend there were 11 additional mass shootings and said that they should mention every single one during the show.

"Maybe it's going to take us to vote the right people in," Goldberg cut in. "Going out to vote and getting the right people in there. This is some B.S. I'm sick of seeing little kids die, because people aren't paying attention."

When they came back from commercial break, Sara Haines explained that the argument against taking away automatic rifles is that it's somehow a slippery slope to the government taking everyone's guns. The problem with the logic, she said, is that they already took away assault weapons in the 1990s. In the ten years that followed, no other weapons were taken away -- and the assault weapons ban was allowed to expire.

Setmayer said that she has come around to agreeing with such a ban.

"I was part of that idea of the slippery slope they're going to come for everything else, but I think at this point, now when, culturally there's something going on when you have the accessibility to these weapons of war that are mowing people down like this for 18-year-olds there should be some kind of training or get rid of it," she said.

Goldberg then argued they wanted NRA members to be forced to attend funerals of children shot.

"Also, I don't want to take away all your guns the way you want to take away my right to an abortion," she said. "I don't want all your guns. I want that AR-15. I want it. And we're going to vote it out."

