Rudy Giuliani 'most likely to be prosecuted' for his role in Georgia election scheme: legal expert
Rudy Giuliani faces significant legal jeopardy in Georgia for his role in former President Donald Trump's attempt to overturn the 2020 election results, according to a legal expert.

The former New York City mayor has been ordered to testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta about his efforts to corrupt the presidential election, and Dave Aronberg, the state attorney for Palm Beach County, Florida, told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that Giuliani should start preparing for criminal charges.

"I think of all the people who are being targeted by the grand jury in Fulton County, it is Rudy Giuliani who is most likely to be prosecuted," Aronberg said. "That's because my counterpart up there in Atlanta, Fani Willis, previously said she is reviewing the making of false statements to state and local governmental bodies."

"Yeah, he went before the committees in the Georgia legislature and lied to their faces," Aronberg continued. "He went on a misinformation tour around the country, but in Georgia he said that more than 10,000 dead people voted. He said that poll workers were counting fake ballots out of suitcases. Those false statements made to those legislative bodies could get you up to five years in state prison under Georgia law, so that's what he is facing, and that is why, if he doesn't comply with the subpoena, he gets criminally charged for that."

"If he doesn't take the Fifth Amendment before the grand jury, he is also in a whole lot of trouble," the prosecutor added. "Let me tell you, Rudy, they don't have hair dye in prison. He needs to be calling a defense lawyer really fast."

