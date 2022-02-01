Demand to seize voting machines 'brings it closer to Trump': Reporter says of election overthrow attempt

Reporter Ashley Parker said that the bombshell reporting from the New York Times brings the attempt to overthrow the election even closer to former President Donald Trump. Others, however, are claiming that this is just part of the narrative that is already known but not fully acknowledged by the Republican Party.

Speaking to "The 11th Hour" on Monday, Parker told Ali Velshi, "we knew there were some of these order ideas floating around." Trump staff had crafted two different executive orders that would have given the DOD the power to seize the voting machines from states that Trump took issue with.

"You couldn't tell how close to the president got, although there was still a sense that these were all people trying to please Trump and do his bidding, in a chaotic Trump White House briefing books were not always read," Parker explained. "A bit more information bringing it closer to Trump himself. But I have to say, to echo you, it's not surprising at all. Former President Trump is someone who asked the secretary of state to find the exact number of votes that would flip the states to him. This is someone who at his rally this past week, basically signaled that he would potentially pardon all the insurrectionists and that they were treated unfairly. In that same context urged supporters to protest like they've never protested before. If you keep in mind how they protested before with the deadly insurrection on the U.S. Capitol, This is a president who after he lost the free and fair election, wanted to do everything he possibly could to hang on to power with just about every means possible. The story is another bit in that broader cannon."

Sam Stein explained that it only confirms what was known about Trump's desperation to use the military to overturn the election. Finally, he called on Rudy Giuliani to push Ken Cuccinelli on the effort, but there was no chance.

"The bottom line is this is all stuff that Donald Trump is still talking about — he talked about it last night in Texas, he talked about it on Saturday night, he's not creating a lot of space between himself and its narrative," Stein explained.

