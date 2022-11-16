Former aide Omarosa said that if Trump was running again — he 'needs to come clean about his health'

More than a year ago, former contestant for "The Apprentice," Omarosa Manigault Newman teased a detail about her former boss that sent many people wondering what she knew.

In an Oct. 2021 interview with Rev. Al Sharpton, Newman suggested that there might be something that the American people should know about Donald Trump before he seeks the presidency.

"I think going into 2024, I'm really more concerned about the fact that Donald Trump hasn't come forward and talked about his health," she said. "I don't know if he will even be healthy enough to run in 2024. I think he needs to come clean to the American people about where he is on that before deciding to get into a very stressful and strenuous race for the White House."

Trump was extremely ill after contracting COVID-19 and according to a Feb. 2021 report from the New York Times, Trump's lungs had "infiltrates" and officials feared he'd need a ventilator. Journalists Damian Paletta and Yasmeen Abutaleb also discussed in their book, Nightmare Scenario, that doctors were concerned about organ failure while Trump was at Walter Reed, which Americans were never told about.

IN OTHER NEWS: George Conway: 'The Republican Party has a problem'

The Walter Reed doctors helped Trump cover up the severity of his condition, Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire said last year.

"What's so stunning is from the mouth directly from White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. The president's condition really deteriorated there in that overnight Thursday into Friday. On Friday evening, I was on the White House South Lawn when he walked out slowly, very carefully, and trying to focus on putting one foot in front of each other to get to Marine One and get airlifted to Walter Reed Medical Center. The president was supposed to be carrying a briefcase with him but didn't have the strength to do it," said Lemire speaking to "Morning Joe."

It was former chief of staff Mark Meadows who revealed how bad things got in his post-White House book.

In 2016, Trump made former Secretary Hillary Clinton's health a major part of his 2016 conspiracy theories. He attempted to do the same with President Joe Biden, but it didn't work a second time.

READ: Allen Weisselberg stuns courtroom by revealing Trump Org never fired him

The only doctors who have briefed Americans about Trump have been those of his own choosing leading to even more questions.

Newman worked in the White House for the first year before leaving and turning into a Trump critic. It has never been revealed what she was referencing in her comments about Trump's health.

Watch video below or at this link.