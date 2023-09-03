Trump will throw Eric under the bus in his business lawsuit: biographer

An extensive and "meandering" deposition with Donald Trump was released by the New York attorney general this week revealing some of the details about the legal strategy the former president intends to use. Namely, it appears he's going to find a way to throw his sons under the bus and embrace his own alternative facts, while throwing his son Eric under the bus.

Trump biographer and Bloomberg Opinion executive editor Tim O'Brien was asked by MSNBC host Alex Witt if the family business, the Trump Organization, could be banned from doing work in New York or even fined over $250 million.

"Historically, he's been an attorney's worst nightmare under oath because he exaggerates, he meanders, he lies," O'Brien said about the deposition. At one point one of the lawyers even groaned "We'll be here until midnight" because of Trump's rambling.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

"He creates new problems for himself and his defense and for his attorneys," explained the biographer. "I think most of that deposition was just a lot of hot air. There wasn't anything really tangible. And except for a couple of things that stuck out to me, a few things actually, one where he said he was gonna let go of the Trump Organization when he went to the White House, and let his son Eric run it — throwing Eric under the bus there."

The transcript of the deposition reveals the specifics.

Question: Mr. Trump, are you currently the person with ultimate decision-making authority for the Trump Organization?

Answer: No.

Question: Who would that be?

Answer: My son Eric is much more involved with it than I am. I've been doing other things.

O'Brien explained that based on every observation by biographers, reporters and employees, nothing happened at the Trump Org. without the approval of the primary Trump, even if his son Eric was supposed to be running things.

"No decision was ever made in the Trump Organization without Donald Trump approving it. I think at one point the deposition describes himself as the most honest man in the world, which is, of course, not true. And then I think lastly, he refers to the statement of financial condition, the heart of James' case, insurers to substantiate his wealth. But no one really took those seriously. During the time when I and others were reporting on him, and even since that time, they often held these very accurate assessments of his wealth. I think there are real problems in that deposition about what he is setting up for his role in his own company and how he dealt with business partners and lenders."

If Trump ends up being forced to shut down his business, O'Brien explained it as not only a humiliation, but a financial disaster for him.

"It's a significant portion of his wealth tied up in just a few buildings in New York," explained the biographer. "He would have to presumably liquidate those and sell those at a fire-sale price. So, he wouldn't get the price for those that he might otherwise get. And so, it hurts, one, just his wealth. And obviously, he made his bones, and his children made their bones operating in Manhattan. If you are in real estate, Manhattan is one of the trophy forums for doing business. To be excluded from that as well, and the family's own history, Trump's wealth is built on the wealth his father created in New York. So, there's historical, personal, and financial damage that would cause."



Among the things Trump testified to is that he helped save the United States from a nuclear attack and warned that it's possible it will happen soon because he's not in the Oval Office.

O'Brien explained that Trump doesn't follow reality at all.

"I think he's survived as long he's had because he creates realities, alternative realities for himself," O'Brien explained. "Strong leader, successful businessman, superior intellect, ladies man, and on and on and on. When he is deeply insecure about all of those things. Arguably, I think his presidency, and if there is a second Trump presidency, would weaken national security and bring us much closer to military conflict. So, I think when he gets to these modes of spinning about what he's done and who he is, everyone should take it for what it is, which is essentially, hyper-exaggeration or lying."

As for his indictments, he expects Trump's supporters will simply "look the other way" and ignore his financial crisis in New York just as they have ignored his other indictments. Where he will lose support is among every other group needed to win.

"Those aren't the people that in the 2024 election will turn on him," he explained. "It's gonna turn on independent and moderate voters. And I think they are much more turned off by Trump's amateur behavior, threats to the Constitution and democracy, and his pathological lying."

See the full clip in the video below or at the link here.