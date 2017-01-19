The ‘great, big, beautiful’ list of everything Trump promised he’d do on ‘day one’ — whenever that is

Here is a list of everything on Trump’s to-do list for “day one” — whenever he decides that is:
1. Fire all of the ambassadors:
Trump has told all of those hired by President Barack Obama to serve as envoys to the United States that their service is finished on January 20. That leaves hundreds of people scrambling to figure out their situation in less than a month, as they were told just days before Christmas.
While the “firing” is a common practice, most ambassadors are given a little bit of a grace period so that their children and families can take care of their affairs. Many of the ambassadors are scrambling to secure visas in the countries they’re currently in because they want their children to be able to finish the school year, Reuters reported.
There are many career civil servants that don’t fall under Trump’s edict, but he has yet to name anyone to fill these roles, so there will likely be some offices without heads for several months.
It’s unclear how quickly the repeal will actually happen once a law is passed. Republicans have promised they won’t kick off all 30 million people the following day. They’ll have at least the next year to figure something out.
3. Begin deporting all undocumented immigrants:
The three million people in the United States without documentation will begin to be rounded up on Trump’s “day one,” according to the president-elect’s claims. In fact, Trump promised that this will be done in his “first hour” of his first day. This is the one thing he’ll presumably do after the speech and before the parade, but after repealing Obamacare, since that was the “first thing” he plans to do.
The motorcade should probably drive really slowly.
4. “Clean house” and fix the Department of Veterans Affairs:
Vice President-elect Mike Pence told a Virginia crowd this past September that on “day one” they’ll clean house at the VA. It’s unclear what “clean house” means, but doctors, nurses and case workers that have dedicated their lives to helping veterans through the VA should probably start looking for a new job.
If Pence’s promise is any indication, they’ll be packing their boxes on Trump’s “day one.” It’s also unknown who will be doing the work at the VA once the house is cleaned. Trump and Pence would have to hire as many people as soon as they fired them. Those people would then have to learn their jobs and get up to speed on balls that had been dropped.
Trump’s “big, beautiful wall” must also begin on his first day in office. Laws are in place to decide which firms will score the contract to build the wall, however. So, each of those companies should have their proposals ready to go so that Trump and Pence can decide who will begin the project and they can break ground on Friday before the close of business.
6. Demand the Pentagon and intelligence agencies come up with a plan for ISIS:
Trump intends to put the Pentagon on notice that they must have a plan in place to get rid of ISIS within 30 days. Presumably, there is already a plan in place for this, but Trump isn’t likely to support it since he has spent the last two years attacking it. Trump has also said that he knows more about ISIS than the generals, so the generals could just encourage Trump to come up with his own plan, since his will be “smarter” than theirs.
7. Withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal:
It’s also fuzzy what the consequences would be. Some economists warn that pulling out of international trade deals would prompt other countries to do the same. Doing so could harm American-made products in international markets, but it could make China very happy as they would likely become the new international trade leader in the United States’ absence.
“If Trump charges 45 percent on Chinese goods, what about the tariff for European countries, for Russia, and for Japan?” asks Zhang Yansheng, chief researcher for the Institute for International Economics Research at China’s National Development and Reform Commission. “I don’t think Trump would do it. [And] of course, China would fight back. The world would be in chaos.”
8. Pull out of NAFTA and renegotiate it:
Like the TPP, NAFTA is on the chopping block for Trump. In a speech to North Carolina voters in September, Trump explained that he plans to notify partners of his intention to pull out of the trade deal. Trump also believes that those jobs will come right back to the U.S.
While NAFTA is seen by many progressives and labor unions to be a flawed trade agreement, economists believe that it helped stimulate an explosion of business relations across the borders. One problem he could face is with his rhetoric. If Trump wants to renegotiate NAFTA he’s going to have to make a “deal” with Canada and Mexico. Given his promise “Mexico will pay for the wall,” they M might be unwilling to make a deal.
“I am also going to notify all countries that refuse to take back dangerous illegal immigrants who have committed crimes in this country that they will lose access to our visa programs if they continue to do so,” Trump said in a September speech. “This is the measure that is called for under current law, and I will enforce it.”
Creating so-called “safe zones” would make refugees sitting ducks for whoever wanted to bomb them. If Trump intends to create these safe zones, he’ll have to get reassurances from other countries that air raids would stop attacking civilians. Secondly, Trump would have to ensure some kind of security force to protect these zones and make them safe. It’s unclear if he intends to send in U.S. ground troops to achieve this.
Ironically, in the United States, Trump wants to end so-called “safe zones” that are gun free but it’s his solution for refugees in Syria.
11. Stop all wasteful spending:
Trump pledged that his first day in office he plans to instruct all federal agencies to look for examples of wasteful spending that can be cut. But “wasteful” is in the eye of the beholder. The Obama administration, for example, has programs that help spur growth in the solar and wind energy industry. Since Trump prioritizes oil and coal, his administration might make those cuts.
The only way Trump could bring back coal jobs is by taxing the oil industry to such a massive extent that coal becomes more affordable. The oil industry isn’t likely to let that happen.
13. Tell countries who won’t take back criminals that they can’t ever come to the US:
In his September speech, Trump promised that he’d be notifying “all countries that refuse to take back dangerous illegal immigrants who have committed crimes in this country that they will lose access to our visa programs if they continue to do so.”
It isn’t clear what that means or if Trump understands what the consequences would be. Under this plan, if someone from Scotland is arrested for marijuana possession in Kansas, that person is deported. If Scotland refuses to take the person back, no person from Scotland would ever be allowed to come into the United States again.
14. Call companies and threaten his 35 percent tariff:
While it’s annoying for consumers, such a policy can be hurtful to small business. Some of the most powerful espresso machines used by coffee shops are manufactured in Italy. One industrial Cecilware machine retails for $4,635. The tax on that under Trump’s plan would be $1622.25 for a grand total of $6257.25. While that might not be a big price tag for Starbucks, a small business might have trouble with that. The costs of your morning cup will go up as a result.
While we all love to buy American, manufacturing every product in America is going to increase the price so significantly that people won’t be able to afford the product. In this hypothetical scenario, the company then won’t sell the products and the company could go under, taking the American jobs with them. The alternative would be that the company would reduce the wages of its employees to match that of Chinese wages. Americans can’t live on less than a dollar per day.
15. Fight to end abortion rights and Planned Parenthood: Incoming VP Mike Pence swore that a major component of the Trump/Pence administration will be overturning Roe v. Wade and defunding Planned Parenthood.
“The days of public funding for Planned Parenthood are over when a Trump-Pence administration arrives in Washington, D.C.,” Pence said.
“Furthermore, I will direct every agency in government to begin identifying all wasteful job-killing regulations and they are going to be removed – this will include lifting the restrictions on American energy,” Trump said.
17. Learn pretty much everything he doesn’t already know:
In an interview with Hugh Hewitt, Trump confessed he doesn’t actually know everything. Like the difference between Hezbollah and Hamas — and why the difference matters. But on “day one” Trump promises that he’ll figure it all out.
“So the difference between Hezbollah and Hamas does not matter to you yet, but it will?” Hewitt asked Trump.
“It will when it’s appropriate,” Trump said. “I will know more about it than you know, and believe me, it won’t take me long. But right now, right now, I think it’s just something that, and you know what, if you ask these candidates, nobody’s going to be able to give you an answer. I mean, there may be one that studied it because they’re expecting a fresh question from you. But believe me, it won’t matter. I will know far more than you know within 24 hours after I get the job.”
It sounds like a lot for the first day in office, whenever that may be. But that’s what Trump has promised.
