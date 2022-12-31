Trump supporter fact-checked to his face, admits he's wrong — but still won't stop spreading lie: reporter

As the end of 2022 approaches, the Good Liars listed off some of their more memorable conversations with supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Speaking to MSNBC on Saturday, Davram Stiefler and Jason Selvig explained that the lies so frequently believed by Trump supporters are often so easily disproven, but they continue to believe the lies, even after acknowledging the truth. The comments from the men are verified by scientific studies as well, which showed that supporters of the former president's are more likely to believe fake news.

"I think the battle is always trying to figure out what people are taking as truth there," explained Stiefler. "I would not say that is the majority, but I would say that it is a different decent sample size of people you talk to who would say something like that when you talk to them longer than a couple of minutes. I think that there is definitely a battle over truth and facts, right now."

One of the conversations he had was over the lie that high school kids are demanding litter boxes in the bathrooms because they are identifying as cats. It was made up by radio host Joe Rogin, which he confessed on his show just before the 2022 midterm election. Still, however, it was believed to such a degree by people in New Hampshire that even Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc told his supporters that parents and students had come up to him at events and told him about it. The story was never true and Bolduc ultimately went down in flames on election night.

But it was a conversation that Selvig had with one man over the Second Amendment that proved to be the most curious. According to the man, there are more people each year killed by hammers than guns. Selvig questioned it asking if the man was certain about the statistic. The man swore.

"Look it up. You can Google it," the man said. So, Selvig did.

"So, the number of murder victims and weapons used. So, number one, handguns, 8,029. Number two: firearms, type not stated, 4863. Number three: knives or cutting instruments, personal weapons, face, feet. Then rifles that is at 455. and blunt objects, clubs, hammers, 393. So, the 300 hammers, that stat is wrong?"

"To answer your question, the Second Amendment is still my right. It is still important to me," the man told Selvig.

Selvig called it "eye-opening" that the man could believe something so ridiculous, but then the real shocker came.

"At the end of the conversation with this gentleman I asked him, so, now that you know this hammer statistic is not true, are you going to stop telling people? And he said 'no.' He said he heard that years ago. He is going to continue to tell people that. It is a little terrifying because a lot of — a large percentage of the country believes something that is not true. They believe the 2020 election is stolen. No facts are going to change their opinion. Even if you put them out right in front of them like we did. We Googled. We look to the website together, and, still, he believed something even though the facts were told right to his face."

The host went on to call it "jaw-dropping" and "depressing."

In another incident in 2022, a Trump supporter refused to agree that slavery was bad.

See the discussion below or at the video here: