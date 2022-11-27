Jim Acosta nails the 'dumpster fire full of extremists' that is Trump and Elon Musk's life

CNN's Jim Acosta welcomed The Grio's April Ryan and conservative Alice Stewart to debate white supremacists and neo-Nazis welcomed into the MAGA movement and back to Twitter after being banned.

Trump welcomed Holocaust denier and white supremacist, Nick Fuentes, to Mar-a-Lago for Thanksgiving along with Kanye West. It was only after the backlash that Trump pretended that he didn't know Fuentes was coming. West, however, claimed that Trump was "really impressed with Fuentes."

All guests have to be approved by the Secret Service when having dinner with a president. West has drawn disgust by many after his non-stop attacks on Jewish people that echoed decades-old Nazi ideology.

"I talked just before this segment to Jonathan Greenblatt of the Anti-Defamation League and said it's appalling and totally in character for Donald Trump and brought up the example that he didn't know who David Duke was and going back to this moment," said Ryan. "But then he also talked about Kanye West and the fact that he's also exhibiting racist behavior with 'white lives matter' and his talk about slavery and then also his misguided mindset, if you will, on what happened to George Floyd. Donald Trump was in the company that does not bode well for his attempts to endear the Jewish or Black community and the community at large because this is viewed as racist, anti-semitic and more."

Acosta asked Stewart why there isn't a parade of Republicans rushing to denounce Trump's embrace of Nazis and white supremacists. Thus far, the only Republican leader willing to speak out is outgoing Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

"You're known by the friends you keep," said Stewart. "And if a friend brings a racist to the home, it says the same about you as them, and Donald Trump allowing the person to Mar-a-Lago says a lot about him. You give them a voice in the conversation, and now this Holocaust denier has a voice for the hatred. Anyone who's seriously looking at being the Republican candidate in 2024, you are up in Ohio, in Iowa, in New Hampshire, in South Carolina. You have dinners with pastors and farmers in Iowa. Not in a country club in Florida. This will have tremendous political implications for him."

"Words matter," Ryan said about Elon Musk, who compared the Canadian Prime Minister to Adolf Hitler. She noted that he too, "has aligned himself by allowing Donald Trump to have the Twitter account back. As an investigation continues on Jan. 6 and other issues. But Musk owns Twitter, like owning Tesla. It is his entity. But it is also others' decision to stay on it. There's a noticeable change in Twitter. How long will people stay with Twitter as the changes continue to unfold?"

"Yeah. It is not easy to ride on the back of a tiger when the tiger is a dumpster full of extremists," Acosta closed.

